WASHINGTON -- A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday caused delays on Metro at Gallery Place after jumping onto the tracks during rush-hour Wednesday morning, Metro said.

Metro Transit Police saw a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in the 200 block of D Street in Northwest D.C. Police started talking to the man on the Red Line platform. While trying to get away from police, the man jumped over the parapet wall and ended up landing on the Green and Yellow Line tracks below.

Officers insured that trains were stopped and then sprinted down the escalators to take the suspect into custody. Police found a semiautomatic gun at the scene.

Police were able to recognize the suspect from surveillance video at Gallery Place Station.

The suspect has non-life-threatening injuries due to the jump. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Metro said the Green and Yellow Lines were not running for about 15 minutes while officers worked on clearing the tracks. Customers who have a SmarTrip card and had to wait for more than 15 minutes will get a Rush Hour Promise credit for their trip.

