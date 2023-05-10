Suspect escapes US Park Police while partially handcuffed in Montgomery County

No description information was revealed about the driver or what direction they were heading in after they escaped possible arrest.

BETHESDA, Md. — Police are searching for a driver that escaped being detained while partially handcuffed in Montgomery County Tuesday night.

The United States Park Police said an officer made a traffic stop on Clara Barton Parkway, in the area of Lock 6, in Bethesda around 10:30 p.m. During the traffic stop, the officer received information about a possible bench warrant associated with a probation violation related to the driver of the vehicle.

The officer then attempted to detain the driver in handcuffs, but the driver resisted resulting in the officer only being able to get one arm handcuffed. The driver then got back into their car and left the scene.

Officers proceeded to search the area for the driver and the driver's vehicle but could not find either.