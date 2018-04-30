A 3-year-old and a man were shot in Northeast, D.C. on Monday evening, according to DC police.

The shootings happened around 6 p.m. in the area of 18th Street NE and M Street NE.

The child was conscious and breathing and was taken to a local hospital. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. The child was taken to the hospital "by a good Samaritan."

The man was shot in the hip and was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing.

Police say the shootings happened at two scenes. One happened at 18th Place and M Street NE and the appears to be a Bladensburg Road NE.

A suspect was arrested on Bladensburg Road. Police say he was driving a Jeep with Virginia Tags and a flat tire.

Police are on the lookout for four black males.

No further information has been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

© 2018 WUSA