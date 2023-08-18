Survivors, strangers gather to honor daycare dogs killed in flash flood

Some customers and owners who lost dogs tell WUSA9 they are not satisfied with the answers they are getting from District Dogs or the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — If D.C. is a dog city, then a crowd of dozens Thursday night showed it backs their families, too.

"I know some people may think that they're just dogs but they were a really big part of our families," said Jocelyn Lobos-Segura whose puppy Mona was one of 10 dogs that drowned inside a District Dogs daycare Monday when a flash flood overwhelmed the front wall.

"Today actually would have been her adopt-a-versary," said Lobos-Segura. "I had just gotten her today a year ago."

Thursday night dozens gathered in an Eckington neighborhood park to honor the dogs lost and support the families.

"It allows other people to understand that other people are going through...similar emotions," said veterinarian Dr. Kenneth Burris who joined the crowd.

Many said they were also there to support the District Dogs staff that tried to save the dogs.

For some in the crowd the grief is turning to anger.

Some customers and owners who lost dogs tell WUSA9 they are not satisfied with the answers they are getting from District Dogs or the city.

"Especially with the floods last year it seems like somebody should have known something could have happened," said Nick Schaufelberger whose dog Weller survived the flood at District Dogs.

Lobos-Segura and other owners whose dogs did not survive say the daycare should have had a better evacuation plan and question whether the city should have allowed the business to open in a flood zone in the first place.

"I want everyone that failed my dog and the other nine dogs to be held accountable," she said. "There was no reason for there to be a doggy daycare there if they knew there was flooding."

The councilmember for the area says he will continue to demand answers from the owner, landlord, and city departments.