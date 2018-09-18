It's a hot summer night, but a surveillance video reveals what looks like a man sliding on ice before falling and hitting his head on a car.

The surveillance video was taken the same week as a bad batch of K2 hit the streets in July.

D.C.’s EMS and Fire Chief Gregory Dean says he can’t say for sure if the person in this video is on K2, but he says medics are seeing the drug have a wide range of effects on different people.

"One of the symptoms that we see is numbness in the legs and feet, so if you lose feeling it's hard to stay upright," said Dean

The person in this video falls head first into a parked car.

He hit the car so hard that it leaves a major dent. Police told a neighbor they'd just responded to another overdose call nearby.

Fast forward to September and medics are facing another spike of this brutal drug, with 289 calls to 911 made in one week.

On Monday, medics responded to 49 K2 overdose calls.

30 of those were in serious enough condition to be transported to hospital.

The medical examiner's office is currently looking into five deaths that may be related to K2.

"People are in need," said Dean.

There's a forensics team scrambling to figure what's in the drug in the first place. K2 is sold as a synthetic marijuana that looks like pot-pourri.

DC police are trying to track the supply chain. Officials are also working to spread the word to DC's out homeless population: the primary target market for the drug because it's cheap

People are responding to the drug in unpredictable ways: Some drop to the ground, others get violent. Dean wants people to call 911 at the first sign of trouble.

"People are putting into their system something they have no idea what they're putting in. Our advice to everybody is to avoid this drug at all costs." Said Dean.

