Study shows men in DC make an average of $15K more than women

WASHINGTON — A new study from Chamber of Commerce shows that men in Washington, D.C. on average make nearly $16,000 more per year compared to their female counterparts.
The Chamber of Commerce said the study was completed after analyzing the median earnings for full-time, year-round workers in the most populated 170 census-defined places via the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. They then analyzed median earnings for full-time, year-round workers ages 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree.
Full-time, year-round working women earn around 82% of what their male counterparts earn, according to the Census Bureau.
The study claims that Washington, D.C.'s gender pay gap is $15,978, meaning overall D.C. has the 23rd highest pay gap in the country and is 43% higher than the nationwide average of $11,165.
According to Chamber of Commerce, while men who meet the data requirements have a median salary of $103,222, while women who meet the same requirements have a median salary of around $87,244.
The study also claims that men with Bachelor's degrees earn a median salary of $88,655, while women with Bachelor's degrees make a median salary of $78,760.
The largest pay gap in the country is found Sunnyvale, California. The study shows Sunnyvale's pay game is just over $40,000, more than three-and-a-half times the nationwide average of $11,165.
As for other parts of the DMV, the study found Maryland is the 35th worst state for gender pay gap, with an average of of $9,805. Virginia just barely missed the top ten, coming in with the 11th highest gap in the county with an average pay gap of $12,600.
Here is a list of the top five states with the largest gender pay gaps
- Wyoming - $18,877
- New Hampshire - $16,686
- Utah - $16,562
- Washington - $16,501
- Louisiana - $14,942
On March 14, Equal Pay Day, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced three bills aiming to close the pay gap for women and minorities.
"Equal Pay Day is an annual reminder that American women earn less than men," Norton said. "I have introduced three bills this Congress to help close the pay gap for women and minorities. These changes are long overdue to help eliminate the entrenched wage disparities in the job market."
