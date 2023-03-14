Study shows men in DC make an average of $15K more than women

The study shows D.C. has the 23rd highest pay gap in the country and is 43% higher than the nationwide average of $11,165.

WASHINGTON — A new study from Chamber of Commerce shows that men in Washington, D.C. on average make nearly $16,000 more per year compared to their female counterparts.

The Chamber of Commerce said the study was completed after analyzing the median earnings for full-time, year-round workers in the most populated 170 census-defined places via the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. They then analyzed median earnings for full-time, year-round workers ages 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree.

Full-time, year-round working women earn around 82% of what their male counterparts earn, according to the Census Bureau.

The study claims that Washington, D.C.'s gender pay gap is $15,978, meaning overall D.C. has the 23rd highest pay gap in the country and is 43% higher than the nationwide average of $11,165.

According to Chamber of Commerce, while men who meet the data requirements have a median salary of $103,222, while women who meet the same requirements have a median salary of around $87,244.

The study also claims that men with Bachelor's degrees earn a median salary of $88,655, while women with Bachelor's degrees make a median salary of $78,760.

The largest pay gap in the country is found Sunnyvale, California. The study shows Sunnyvale's pay game is just over $40,000, more than three-and-a-half times the nationwide average of $11,165.

As for other parts of the DMV, the study found Maryland is the 35th worst state for gender pay gap, with an average of of $9,805. Virginia just barely missed the top ten, coming in with the 11th highest gap in the county with an average pay gap of $12,600.

Here is a list of the top five states with the largest gender pay gaps

Wyoming - $18,877 New Hampshire - $16,686 Utah - $16,562 Washington - $16,501 Louisiana - $14,942

On March 14, Equal Pay Day, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced three bills aiming to close the pay gap for women and minorities.