Firefighters are on the scene of an electrical fire on the campus of American University Saturday morning.

Update Box Alarm 4400 Mass Ave NW American U. Underground transformer actively burning. Pepco requested. Protective hoselines in place. 3 adjacent dormitories evacuated as a precaution. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/hDXX6bBx6G — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 29, 2018

According to authorities, firefighters responded to a box alarm at 4400 Massachusetts Avenue, NW. When they arrived, they discovered an underground electrical transformer burning.

No injuries have been reported.

American University Police have asked all students on campus to evacuate and gather on the main quad.

Fire officials says the fire happened at one dormitory but three nearby dorm buildings are being evacuated as a precaution.

