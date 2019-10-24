PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — By now you should be familiar with the popular "Baby Shark" song as the unofficial anthem of the Washington Nationals. As local students continue to cheer on their team at the World Series, they are busting a move with a fun twist on the popular song.

We're looking for the best dugout dances in the DMV. We went to Bond Mill Elementary School in Prince George's County to see their best dugout dances.

Watch the students bust some moves in the player below.

Do you think you can out dance those Nats fans? Send us your dugout dance videos and prove it! Tag @wusa9 in your video on Instagram and Twitter. We'll play the best ones on the air.

RELATED: How do DMV students celebrate the Nats? By coming up with their own dugout dance

RELATED: 14,500 people packed Nats Park for World Series Game 2 watch party

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.