A 16-year-old student was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a shooting near a D.C. charter school, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened near the IDEA Charter School in the 1000 block of 45th Street in Northeast, D.C.

The 16-year-old is a student from IDEA Public Charter School. Police say he was shot right across the street from the school.

Sources said classes had just dismissed for the day when the student got into an argument with some teens gathered across the street.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital unconscious and breathing.

In a statement the school said the IDEA shuttle bus will begin picking up students from the Deanwood, Minnesota Ave. & Benning Road metro stops for morning arrival. Pick up will start at 7:30 am until 9:00 am. Additionally clinical counselors and clinicians from the Department of Behavioral Health will be at the school on Wednesday.

The principal of the school released the following statement:

"Good evening IDEA Families,

I want to provide an update to you regarding today's incident. Approximately 30 minutes after dismissal, one of our students was shot near the school. Thankfully, our student is currently in recovery at the hospital, supported by his family. As a school community, we are committed to ensuring our scholars' safety and want to share ways in which IDEA is enhancing our arrival and dismissal processes.

Starting tomorrow, we will open our school doors as early as 7:30 am to receive scholars. In addition, the IDEA shuttle bus will begin picking up students from the Deanwood, Minnesota Ave. & Benning Road metro stops for morning arrival. Pick up will start at 7:30 am until 9:00 am. This is also a reminder of the continued afternoon shuttle to metro stops that scholars are encouraged to use daily.

Tomorrow, in a school wide assembly, we will discuss the importance of ensuring prompt and timely safe passage home. We will remind students to talk to staff if they have any safety concerns traveling to and from school. Our clinical counselors and clinicians from the Department of Behavioral Health will be on site to help students process their emotions regarding today's incident.

Thank you again families for your support this afternoon and your continued thoughts and prayers for our students and school community. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call me directly, (443) 889-6570 or our Head of School, Justin Rydstrom (202) 281-0001.

Best,

Nicole McCrae

Principal"

No further information has been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

