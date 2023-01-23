Investigation underway after student found with gun at Northeast DC charter school

At this time, it is unknown if there is a motive behind the student bringing the gun to school.

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a student brought a handgun into a school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning.

Police responded to Maya Angelou Public Charter School, located at 5600 East Capitol Street NE, after receiving a report of an illegal weapon being inside the school. Around 10:30 a.m., after an initial investigation, a student was found with a handgun at the school.

The police department says that the student is being questioned about the incident. At this time, it is unknown if there is a motive behind the student bringing the gun to school, or if the student will face charges.

The student has not been identified, this includes their age and gender. Though there is no identifying information about the student, the school serves students in grade 9-12, according to the My School DC website.

WUSA9 has reached out to DC Public Charter School for comment about the incident, but no response has been made at this time.