Streetcar crash leaves one hurt in DC

Police said one person had serious injuries, but they were not considered life-threatening.

WASHINGTON — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after they were involved in a crash with a streetcar in Northeast D.C. Wednesday night.

According to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's 5th District, officers were dispatched to the area of 26th Street Northeast and Benning Road Northeast for a report of a crash around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the crash involved two cars and a streetcar.

A preliminary investigation by MPD found that a car was attempting to pass another vehicle by squeezing between the streetcar and the other vehicle and crashed.

A person in the passing car was hurt and sustained a head injury. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening, according to the watch commander.

There is no indication that anyone was in the streetcar at the time of the crash other than the operator. The streetcar was damaged, but the operator was unhurt.

No one in the other vehicle was hurt, according to police.