LIST: Street closures for Emancipation Day Celebration in DC

WASHINGTON — The "Emancipation Day Celebration" in D.C. will take place on Saturday, April 15, and with the good times also comes street closures.

The street closures, along with parking restrictions, motorists are asked to consider the following impacts that will be seen across Northwest on the day:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 11th Street to 14th Street Northwest

East Street from 13th Street to 14th Street Northwest

13th Street from East Street to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

The following streets will closed to vehicle traffic on from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street Northwest

East Street from 13th Street to 14th Street Northwest

13th Street from East Street to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street Northwest

10th Street from East Street to Constitution Avenue Northwest

11th Street from East Street to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

12th Street from East Street to Constitution Avenue Northwest

All street closures, along with times, are subject to change. DC Police also said that the public should also expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage.

Delays can be expected for motorists in the area of the event, alternative routes are suggested. Police are also reminded people to be mindful of heavy foot traffic in the area when traveling.