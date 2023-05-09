Traffic Alert: Some streets closed for 5k 'Special Olympics DC Law Enforcement Torch Run'

​In the event, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the "Flame of Hope" into the opening ceremony for competitions.

WASHINGTON — The 37th annual Special Olympics DC Law Enforcement Torch Run is being held on Friday, resulting in street closures that commuters should be aware of.

In the event, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the "Flame of Hope" into the opening ceremony for competitions. The 5K walk/run works to bring the community together by uniting law enforcement and citizens all working towards the same goals -- acceptance and inclusion.

The event takes place on Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. For the duration of the event, this is the location that will be closed to vehicle traffic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Southeast Boulevard from Barney Circle, Southeast to RFK Lot 8, Northeast

The street closure and listed timing could possibly change based on unexpected conditions.