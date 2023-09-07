2023 Komen DMV Tri-State More Than Pink Walk take to the streets this weekend

The walk is set to begin at 9 a.m., but road closures and parking restrictions start hours before.

WASHINGTON — The 2023 Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk will be held in the nation's capital on Sunday. The event raises money to impact change towards ending breast cancer by funding research and increasing access to care.

Participants will take to Freedom Plaza starting around 7 a.m. when the site opens before walking the streets around 9 a.m. The event will result in multiple parking restrictions and street closures that commuters should consider on Sept. 10.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday from midnight to 3 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday from midnight to 11 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street and 9th Street, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from approximately midnight to 3 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from around 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday from around 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street, NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW