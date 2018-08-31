WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- They call themselves the Gang of Eight.

They were strangers before Friday - and polar opposites politically. The death of Sen. John McCain changed that.

The group, including Gary Galloway, a Vietnam Veteran and Republican from Kentucky, and Tori Prudhomme-Yurochko, a concert operations manager and progressive Democrat from California, found themselves together for more than four hours outside the U.S. Capitol waiting to pay respects to the late Sen. John McCain.

"We've all exchanged numbers and were going to stay together and stay in touch," Prudhomme-Yurochko said while wearing a T-shirt with a portrait of Barack Obama. "We're going to write our congressmen and tell them that if we can do it, they can do it."

Gang of Eight at McCain services

"I hope McCain's last letter that he wrote drives something in their heads to change this country," Galloway said. He was wearing a leather vest adorned with patches honoring veterans.

"This man is a hero," Prudhomme-Yurochko said as she nodded toward Galloway. "Now he's my friend."

Both said John McCain inspired them, and they and the other members of their Gang of Eight will actively promote integrity and honor in political discourse anyway they can.

The eight new friends were among thousands who came to pay respects to McCain.

Airforce Major Kristin Gibson became choked up after taking her 12-year-old daughter, Caitlynn, to view McCain's casket lying in state.

"His core values really resonate with me as a mother," Kristin Gibson said. "I thought it was really important for my daughter to come out today."

The outpouring of respect for McCain's military service impressed Caitlynn, who said she has a deeper appreciation for the service her parents are giving as Air Force officers.

"My father is deployed in Kuwait," Caitlynn said. "It means a lot to everyone and it means a to me as well."

Her mother wiped tears from her eyes.

