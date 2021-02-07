Crews clean up storm aftermath near National Mall ahead of July 4 festivities

National Park Service crews are hard at work cleaning the streets of D.C. ahead of Fourth of July events scheduled this weekend.

WASHINGTON — Several downed trees knocked over fencing set up for Fourth of July festivities in D.C. this holiday weekend due to the aftermath of two powerful storms that moved across through the DMV Thursday evening. A tornado warning covering Princr George's County and the District proper was also issued. Some areas south of D.C. were still under Flash Flood Warnings and Watches through 8 a.m. Friday.

National Park Service crews were out Friday morning near 17th Street in Northwest D.C. and in front of the WWII Memorial to clean up the debris left behind from Thursday evening's heavy winds and rain.

It was also reported that more downed trees were spotted near the Korean War Memorial and parts of Constitution Avenue.

According to Mike Litterst, Chief of Communications for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, a lot of fencing is down, trees were spotted on top of the fencing and some portable toilets and tents were knocked down. Litterst said NPS crews plan to work through the weekend to clean up the mess before festivities on Sunday.

"We are confident that we have the resources and the time to get everything back up," Litterst said.

On Thursday during the storm, Minnesota Avenue was flooded in Northeast, D.C, leaving cars parked on the street under more than a foot of water.

Trees are down everywhere across the National Mall… This is one of the biggest I’ve seen, snapped near the Smithsonian Castle @WUSA9 @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/yEVo33Kcu6 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) July 2, 2021

A building also collapsed on Kennedy Street, Northwest in D.C., leaving one construction worker trapped inside, with several others rescued but injured. There is no word yet on whether the collapse is in any way related to weather.

Over 20,000 people in the Washington Metro region were left without power Friday morning. Power was slowly being restored by the afternoon for impacted customers in the region. According to the National Weather Service, the region had over 100 storm damage reports.