WASHINGTON — Owners of a D.C. dog have a positive ending to a frightful weekend. Lady, a three-year-old pit bull, was stolen from her fenced-in backyard home in Northeast last Saturday. Now, she's been found.

According to police, Lady was stolen around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.22. The owner of the canine let her out "into her fenced-in yard" of their home in the 1100 block of Abbey Place near Fourth Street NE in NoMa.

After going to the backyard to check on the dog, the owner said Lady was nowhere in sight and that the dog "never leaves the yard." Police believe that someone took Lady from the yard and fled the scene.

Lady the pitbull was reunited with her family after being stolen from her backyard.

A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and indictment of whoever may be involved. Luckily, Lady was found outside of a 7Eleven on Friday morning.

“Everybody I found her today on 13th and u st I guy had her at the 7eleven standing outside," the owner told Popville Friday.

"He was homeless , I was pulling up at the light and happen to look over and my heart dropped, I jumped out the truck and called her name she ran to me."

According to the owner, the man with Lady ran to her with a baseball bat in hand. She was still able to get the dog back, and said she is forever grateful for the help in spreading the news.

" I can't express the thanks that I have for EVERY ONE -- THANK U THANK U TO ALL MY NEIGHBORS, TEAM LADY"

