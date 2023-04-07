Stolen dogs reunited with family in DC

Detectives say Uno and Cartier have been recovered and returned to their family.

WASHINGTON — Two dogs that were taken at gunpoint from their owner in Southwest D.C. have been recovered and returned to their family.

The French bulldogs, Uno and Cartier, were found as a result of an investigation by detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crimes Suppression Division.

Police have not provided an update on the suspect accused of taking the dogs.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

According to investigators, on Monday at 10:28 p.m., the suspect approached a victim, who was walking their dog, at Maine Avenue Southwest and 7th Street Southwest at The Wharf. The suspect then attempted to take the dog and assaulted the victim, but after a failed attempt the suspect left the scene.

Around two minutes later, a car pulled up to the street corner, two suspects got out and approached a man walking his two dogs, in the unit block of V Street Southwest. One of the suspects then threatened the man with a gun, assaulted the victim, and then took the dogs. The suspects then left the scene in a car.

The dogs are French Bulldogs, a 1.5 year-old male dog named "Uno" and a 5-month-old female dog named "Cartier."

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.



