2 injured after Metrobus and car crash

WASHINGTON — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Southeast, D.C. late Tuesday night involving a car and a Metrobus.

Police say just after 9 p.m. the driver of a car crashed into an A2 Metrobus near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Valley Terrace, SE. Police have not released details on what caused the crash.

The car was reported stolen from Prince George's County before the crash, according to officials. Witnesses say two men ran away from the crash but they were both caught by police shortly after, and a Metro spokesperson said at least one arrest was made by MPD.

One of the people hospitalized was in the stolen car at the time of the crash, according to police. They had to be removed from the car, where they were trapped, by DC Fire and EMS rescue officials. The extent of injuries for the two people hospitalized are unknown.

The intersection of Southern Avenue and Valley Terrace, SE was closed in all directions for a little over an hour while crews worked to clean up the crash. The roads have since reopened.