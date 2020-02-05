Standing ovation for 1,000th MedStar Health patient, now discharged from coronavirus care

The Upper Marlboro resident's name hasn't been released, but he said he's grateful for the team that took care of him.

WASHINGTON — As coronavirus hospitalization numbers declined slightly in Maryland and the District Friday, MedStar Health announced it had discharged its 1,000th COVID-19 patient from its flagship Washington hospital.

The health care provider released video of a standing ovation and a boisterous farewell for the 60-year-old Prince George’s County man, who held a sign with the message, “I’m the 1,000th COVID-19 patient discharged by MedStar Health.”

The Upper Marlboro resident’s name has not been released, but a MedStar spokesperson said he spent five days in the care of MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Employees captured a brief exit interview with the patient, who expressed gratitude for the staff who cared for him.

“A good team here, they work together,” the man said through his mask. “They help me out. Anything I ask for, they give it to me. That's a great achievement. Great teamwork here.”

Marianne Worley, MedStar’s assistant vice president of public relations and communications, said in an email that the “clap line” seen in the new farewell video has now become a hospital tradition.

The line of applauding staff bordering both sides of the corridor essentially serves as the finish line, a final step before patients return to their families.

MedStar reported the man checked in with a high fever, shortness of breath, cough, and one of the new symptoms recognized this week by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention – body aches.

“I feel good,” the man said before he got out of his wheelchair and into his family’s vehicle.

“Do you feel great?” an employee asked.