Man with stab wound suspected in Southeast DC homicide, police say

Police responded to a stabbing call just before 1 a.m. and sent the man to a hospital. He was later arrested.

WASHINGTON — A man hospitalized with a stab wound has been arrested for murder, a Metropolitan Police Department watch commander says.

MPD officers were called to the 2100 block of 36th Place SE for a report of a stabbing around 12:40 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injury, police said.

During the course of the officers' investigation of the scene where the wounded man was found, they found a man dead, and declared his death a homicide. Police did not say how the man died.

The suspect in the case is the man with the stab wound. Police arrested that man Friday.

Metropolitan Police Department investigators have not released the name of either the suspect or the victim in this case. Additional details were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing and police are working to determine exactly what happened.