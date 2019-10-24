WASHINGTON — Nearly a month after water at Saint Elizabeth’s psychiatric hospital tested positive for Legionella bacteria, the latest results show no trace of the bacteria that can cause Legionnaires disease, a type of pneumonia that can be deadly, and water service has been restored.

Dr. Barbara Bazron, Director of the DC Department of Behavioral Health, told WUSA9 the city spent more than $1 million in remediation including replacing the faucets.

No patients have reported any illness and Dr. Bazron said the hospital continued to function as normal, even admitting 31 new patients and discharging 34.

The nearly 300 patients at the psychiatric hospital have been drinking bottled water since the contamination was discovered September 26.

Hand sanitizer and wipes have been made available. Portable showers were placed outside the facility.

But Sharon Smith said her 71-year old mother was afraid to use those outdoor showers.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, there's not a new 'killer bug' going around spreading a deadly virus

RELATED: Parents demand answers on playground lead in DC

Ann Smith, a patient at St. E's originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has been diagnosed with a form of schizophrenia. Her daughter told us Smith has been a patient for six years now and the current situation is taking a toll on the family.

“I can’t sleep,” she said, “I carry this load every day knowing my mother is going through this through this and being told one week it’s going to be done and then the next week, ‘oh it’s not where it needs to be,’ and then it goes on to the third week. Enough is enough! My mom is really distressed, she’s going through it. It’s really sickening what the patients and my mother are going through.”

“Patients are receiving the care they need," said Dr. Bazron, “and as I walk the halls and talk to patients, the patients said this is an inconvenience, but the staff is really doing a great job.”

Members of the ACLU demanded that patients be moved from the facility, especially the geriatric patients.

Dr. Bazran said there is no plan to remove patients from St. E's.

She said the water will be chlorinated again if this week's test results still come back positive for bacteria.