DC women’s teams form coalition to help connect, support other teams

The Washington Mystics, Washington Spirit, DC Divas and DC Shadow have all come together to uplift the various other DMV region’s women’s sports teams.

WASHINGTON — A group of women’s sports teams based in the District of Columbia are coming together to create a new group to help connect and support other women’s teams from across the DMV.

The coalition hopes to kick off the next 50 years of Title IX by creating a prosperous future for women’s sports in the DMV, they said via press release.

The Washington Mystics, Washington Spirit, DC Divas and DC Shadow, in association with the youth sports charity Leveling the Playing Field, joined forces for the effort. The group is called the Washington Coalition of Women’s Professional Sports (WCWPS).

The coalition is meant to serve as a support organization for all women’s sports programs and professional clubs in the greater Washington, D.C. region.

“The District of Champions loves our women’s sports teams, and now we also look forward to celebrating and uplifting this coalition,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “We know that when women lead, our communities succeed. And when women come together to lead, we become a powerful driving force for impact, equity, and access.”