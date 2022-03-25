DC women’s teams form coalition to help connect, support other teams

WASHINGTON — A group of women’s sports teams based in the District of Columbia are coming together to create a new group to help connect and support other women’s teams from across the DMV.
The coalition hopes to kick off the next 50 years of Title IX by creating a prosperous future for women’s sports in the DMV, they said via press release.
The Washington Mystics, Washington Spirit, DC Divas and DC Shadow, in association with the youth sports charity Leveling the Playing Field, joined forces for the effort. The group is called the Washington Coalition of Women’s Professional Sports (WCWPS).
The coalition is meant to serve as a support organization for all women’s sports programs and professional clubs in the greater Washington, D.C. region.
“The District of Champions loves our women’s sports teams, and now we also look forward to celebrating and uplifting this coalition,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “We know that when women lead, our communities succeed. And when women come together to lead, we become a powerful driving force for impact, equity, and access.”
This year, the WCWPS plans to work on service initiatives that provide resources to the wider women’s sports community in the region. The coalition’s first initiative will focus on a sports bra collection drive with the goal of collecting a total of 5,000 donated bras. Once collected, all of the bras will be donated to girls and women across the DMV region as a first step in ensuring that all women playing sports have access to the necessary equipment.
