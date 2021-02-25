Take a polar plunge from home to benefit Special Olympics DC | It's A DC Thing

You can still participate in the frigid fundraiser virtually.

WASHINGTON — Normally a huge fundraiser for the Special Olympics, the Polar Plunge is going virtual in 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But there's still a way you can be "freezin' for a reason."

Special Olympics D.C. is inviting its community of supporters to take the plunge this year from the comfort of their own homes. Up until February 26, 2021, participants can virtually plunge anytime while they raise funds and submit a video through social media for a chance to win prizes. The Polar Plunge will culminate in a virtual celebration event on February 26 with a highlight reel of the submitted plunge videos and announcement of top fundraisers.

“We are thrilled to offer the Polar Plunge virtually this year and we are even more excited to see how participants decide to take the plunge from home,” said Nicole Preston, President and CEO of Special Olympics D.C. “It is more important now than ever that we continue to support our athletes, and we hope that by giving participants the opportunity to plunge from home, families can still get the thrill of the polar plunge and raise important funds safely.”

If you don't want to plunge, you can still show your support for Special Olympics athletes through donations, Preseton said.

The Plunge provides nearly 25% of all funding each year. Money raised from the Plunge goes directly to facility rentals for the winter sports, athlete uniforms and equipment and championship costs like medals and awards, Special Olympics D.C. said in a release.