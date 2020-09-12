Southeast mural of violence interrupter painted over, spurring protests and promise to make amends

Images circulated across Instagram of a market staff member painting over the brick wall composition, a move that employees said was a “great mistake."

WASHINGTON — After two days of protests, a Washington Highlands market agreed to restore a mural of a slain violence interrupter, a work of art painted over without warning earlier this week.

The image paid tribute to 21-year-old Lorraine Marie Thomas, a security guard and community activist gunned down in her car on October 30.

Activists who protested in front of the Chesapeake Market described how the Love More community organization came to an agreement with the business weeks ago, an understanding that commissioned an artist to paint the expansive mural in memory of Thomas.

Yet images circulated across Instagram Monday of a market staff member painting over the brick wall composition, a move that employees said late Tuesday was a “great mistake,” and “a misunderstanding.”

The employees declined to comment further, with the circumstances on what led to the removal remaining unclear. D.C. Councilmember Tryon White posted video to his Instagram account, as he attempted to ascertain what led to the removal.

“I feel like it's so disrespectful for her picture to sit faded up there, for one minute, two minutes, three hours,” said Thomas’ friend and activist Sade Wright of the Wright Family Foundation.

“She was the best of our community, who was out here with myself and other organizations, passing out hot meals for covid relief.”

Market employees said the mural would be repainted in the coming days.

“People who wanted to know her story were coming from all over to see her mural,” Wright said. “So, it’s an issue of respect for me, it’s much bigger than a picture.”