Apartment fire sends 1 to hospital

Crews worked quickly to extinguish a kitchen fire on the first floor of a Southeast DC apartment building.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a kitchen fire in a Southeast D.C. apartment building. Fire and EMS crews were able to bring the fire under control before it spread to neighboring apartments.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Brandywine Street Southeast for a report of a fire at a three-story apartment building. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze on the first floor. The fire was contained to the kitchen area, firefighters said. Neighbors on floors above sheltered in place. Firefighters did not offer information about potential displacements.

Crews said one person in the apartment where the fire started was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported as a result of the flames.

Brandywine Street Southeast was closed between 6th and Barnaby Streets for the fire activity.