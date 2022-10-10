x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Firefighters battle rowhome fire in Southeast DC

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video is from Oct. 10, 2022.

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Southeast D.C. that has displaced 13 people, including 11 children. D.C. firefighters said all people who were inside the home were able to get out and get to safety.

Crews were called to the 3300 block of Croffut Place Southeast for a report of a fire around 9:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found fire showing from the top floor of a two-story end row home with people inside. Residents were able to evacuate safely.

By 10 a.m., firefighters said the fire was knocked down and under control. Crews report no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

DC Fire and EMS is still working to determine what led up to the fire. That investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: 2-alarm fire displaces 21 people in Montgomery Co.

RELATED: How to save lives in a fire with the Arlington County Fire Department

RELATED: Child hospitalized in Prince George's Co. kitchen fire

RELATED: Pregnant firefighter gives birth after helping at crash scene

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out