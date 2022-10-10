Firefighters battle rowhome fire in Southeast DC

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video is from Oct. 10, 2022.

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Southeast D.C. that has displaced 13 people, including 11 children. D.C. firefighters said all people who were inside the home were able to get out and get to safety.

Crews were called to the 3300 block of Croffut Place Southeast for a report of a fire around 9:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found fire showing from the top floor of a two-story end row home with people inside. Residents were able to evacuate safely.

By 10 a.m., firefighters said the fire was knocked down and under control. Crews report no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.