Southeast apartment fire leaves woman in serious condition

The fire took place in the 400 block of Condon Terrace.

WASHINGTON — A woman was rescued Sunday after a fire broke out in a Southeast D.C. apartment.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the fire in the 400 block of Condon Terrace. The fire was on the top floor of the two-story building, the department tweeted.

Police have not released any identifying information about the woman's identity. She was ultimately taken to the hospital and was said to be in serious condition.

Although no other injuries were reported, the department confirmed that they do anticipate some people were displaced.

Last month, more Southeast, D.C. residents were also displaced after an apartment fire. The blaze displaced more than two dozen residents and injured two firefighters on the night of June 5, according to D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

DC Fire and EMS said in a tweet that the fire started on the first floor of a three-story apartment building in the 5000 block of B Street Southeast.

Firefighters worked to evacuate residents from the apartment through the window using ladders and had other residents shelter in place.