Nearly 200 Korean meat market dogs saved, put in local DMV shelters

196 dogs will be brought to the United States after being saved from a Korean dog meat farm, according to the Humane Society International.

WASHINGTON — Dog meat farms have become less popular in South Korea, and the shutdown of one recently has led to 196 dogs being sent to shelters in the United States, including three in the greater D.C. area.

Three shelters in the DMV, two in Maryland and one in Virginia, will host the dogs, which will be put up for adoption, said Humane Society International.

The three shelters that these dogs will be taken to in the area include:

Humane Society of Calvert County (Sunderland, Maryland)

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue (Fairfax Station, Virginia)

Petey and Furends (Rockville, Maryland)

The Humane Society International worked with a local charity in South Korea to make the project and rescue happen. The farm itself chose to close down as part of a partnership with the charity.

Together, we did it! 🎉 Last dog, named Lou, has been removed from this South Korean dog meat farm & the facility has been shut down for good!



The lives of Lou & 170+ dogs will be changed forever! THANK YOU to everyone who supported our efforts & made this rescue a reality! ❤ pic.twitter.com/O78m17kYrc — Humane Society International (@HSIGlobal) October 26, 2020

Seventeen dog meat farms have been shut down by Humane Society International through partnership in South Korea.

There are still thousands of Korean dog meat farms in the country, but there has reportedly been a growing push back against them in South Korea.

A majority of Koreans have said they don't eat dogs, according to a study sourced by the Humane Society International that said 84% of South Koreans haven’t consumed dog meat or say they are not willing to consume it in the future.

The study also found that a little more than half the country is OK with banning the consumption of dog meat altogether.