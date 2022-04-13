Trees and plaques, on plots, in the Yard, at Howard University, were found defaced with spray paint Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are trying to figure out who defaced fraternity and sorority markers on the Howard University campus overnight. Pictures shared on social media show someone sprayed individual trees and plaques within plots belonging to the "Divine Nine" Greek-lettered organizations on Howard’s campus.

The Divine Nine includes the sororities and fraternities of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, and Zeta Phi Beta, Alpha Phi Alpha, Phi Beta Sigma, Sigma Gamma Rho, and Iota Phi Theta. The organization’s plots are in the Yard, which is one of the biggest quadrangles at Howard.

The Howard University Police Department is now investigating the incident, according to the university.

The women of Delta Sigma Theta (@dstinc1913), at Howard University, came out to repair the vandalized Greek plots on the Yard this afternoon. 📸 = Anisa Baines (@wusa9) @HowardU @leslifoster @MegMRivers pic.twitter.com/TeYenQGn2M — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) April 13, 2022

“These senseless acts of vandalism are unacceptable and run contrary to the values of respect and tolerance that we as an institution strive to uphold,” a university statement reads. “The deliberate damaging of any Howard buildings or artifacts is expressly prohibited. The individuals responsible for these acts will be dealt with accordingly.”

Many of the Divine Nine organizations were founded at Howard.

“The Divine Nine has a rich historical legacy, and many of our most esteemed alumni credit their affiliations with these organizations for empowering their success and service,” Howard’s statement reads. “These fraternities and sororities are foundational to Howard’s identity as an institution of higher education. We take these acts of vandalism very seriously and thank the many individuals who have reached out to express their care and concern.”

Senseless & Unacceptable | Here is a statement from #Howard University regarding the vandalism found on the Yard earlier today. HU Police are now investigating. (@wusa9) @HowardU pic.twitter.com/34wdFllDJJ — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) April 13, 2022

Members of Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Phi Alpha, and Omega Psi Phi were seen on the Yard Wednesday cleaning up the vandalized plots.

“We have just faced so much adversity throughout our history and I feel like this is just a microcosm of that experience, like whenever things or when wrenches are thrown into our plans, we rally together,” said Delta Sigma Theta sorority member Kendall Robinson.



Both she and Delta Sigma Theta sorority member Lyric Amodia said they were disappointed someone would target the university.