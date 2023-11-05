Is SoNYa DC's newest neighborhood?

WASHINGTON — A recent listing from D.C.-based Monument Realty has got a lot of people talking online this week. It's not for affordable rents or spacious floorplans. The recently completed project is called SoNYa, short for South of New York Avenue District, which itself is inside the NoMa neighborhood.
The SoNYa moniker has a lot of people raising their eyebrows and scoffing at the name. The SoNYa building is a 14-story building located at 40 Patterson Street Northeast. It features 321 apartment homes and a rooftop pool.
"SoNYa’s warm living spaces, lively social places and avant-garde aesthetics evoke a creative wonderland and appeal to the bold hearted," Monument's website says.
But as it turns out, the SoNYa outrage is not a new phenomenon. Back in 2012, the blog PoPville took note of the name, as did Clinton Yates at the Washington Post, with a column calling for "neighborhood-naming foolishness" to come to an end.
The SoNYa neighborhood may not have stuck then, but 11 years have passed and now it's time to try again. What are your thoughts?
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.