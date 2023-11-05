Is SoNYa DC's newest neighborhood?

A real estate listing is generating a lot of chatter online.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A recent listing from D.C.-based Monument Realty has got a lot of people talking online this week. It's not for affordable rents or spacious floorplans. The recently completed project is called SoNYa, short for South of New York Avenue District, which itself is inside the NoMa neighborhood.

The SoNYa moniker has a lot of people raising their eyebrows and scoffing at the name. The SoNYa building is a 14-story building located at 40 Patterson Street Northeast. It features 321 apartment homes and a rooftop pool.

"SoNYa’s warm living spaces, lively social places and avant-garde aesthetics evoke a creative wonderland and appeal to the bold hearted," Monument's website says.

But as it turns out, the SoNYa outrage is not a new phenomenon. Back in 2012, the blog PoPville took note of the name, as did Clinton Yates at the Washington Post, with a column calling for "neighborhood-naming foolishness" to come to an end.