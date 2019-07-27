BOWIE, Maryland — Police have made an arrest in relation to a homicide that occurred Friday afternoon in Bowie, Md.

Officers responded to the area of Allen Pond Park for the report of a domestic incident involving a vehicle collision on Friday around 4:30 p.m. When officers got there, they found an SUV that had crashed into a fence, a press release said.

Police found the victim in a wooded area close to the collision site. The victim was found on the ground, suffering from trauma to the body.

Despite lifesaving measures of fire and Emergency Medical Services, the victim, later identified as Barba Karoma, 62, was pronounced dead.

Officers also found the suspect, 17-year-old Barba Karoma -- the victim's son -- walking out of the wooded area. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and then released.

He was then transported to the PGPD Homicide Unit for questioning.

PGPD Homicide detectives determined that the 17 year-old and his father were involved in a dispute inside the vehicle while the father was driving.

Police said the son admitted to stabbing the father right before the crash. After the crash, the son removed his father from the vehicle and dragged him into the nearby wooded area.

Barba Koroma, 17, was charged with first and second degree murder Saturday morning, and is being ttied as an adult. He's in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no bond status.

