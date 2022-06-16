'Something in the Water' set times, performance locations announced

The highly-anticipated festival will make its D.C. debut on the National Mall over Juneteenth weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The "Something in the Water" festival headlined by Pharrell Williams will open its gates to attendees on Friday, just two days after releasing day-by-day set times and performance locations. WUSA9 has broken down the stages to make it easier to navigate over the busy weekend.

The Moon Stage, which is located on the corner of 7th Street SW and Independence Avenue SW, nearby the Federal Aviation Administration, will kick off performances at 2 p.m. on Friday with Baird and other performers such as Sabrina Claudio, Dave Matthews Band, and Roddy Rich during the music packed weekend.

Friday Line-Up:

Baird - 2 p.m.

Hope Tala - 2:50 p.m.

Gracie Abrams - 3:45 p.m.

Tierra Whack - 4:45 p.m.

6lack - 5:45 p.m.

Ozuna - 7 p.m.

Roddy Rich - 8:20 p.m.

Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals - 9:45 p.m.

Saturday Line-Up:

Yvngxchris - 2:20 p.m.

Q - 3:05 p.m.

Tokischa - 3:45 p.m.

Sabrina Claudio - 4:40 p.m.

J.I.D. - 5:55 p.m.

Rae Sremmurd - 7:10 p.m.

Jon Batiste - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday Line-Up:

Ogi - 12:35 p.m.

Rare Essence - 1:20 p.m.

Blxst - 2:20 p.m.

Slowthai - 3:10 p.m.

??? - 4:05 p.m.

Omar Apollo - 4:55 p.m.

Thundercat - 6 p.m.

Dave Matthews Band - 7:15 p.m.

Calvin Harris - 8:50 p.m.

J Balvin - 10:15 p.m.

The Earth Stage, which is located on the corner of 4th Street SW and Independence Avenue SW, nearby the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial, will bring the crowds in starting at 2 p.m. Friday. The stage will set the mood with artists such as T.I., Mariah The Scientist and Ashanti + Ja Rule to name a few.

Friday Line-Up:

Black Party - 2 p.m.

Skiifall - 2:35 p.m.

Sound of the City - 3:20 p.m.

Dreamer Isioma - 4:05 p.m.

Emotional Oranges - 4:50 p.m.

Tobe Nwigwe - 5:45 p.m.

Lucky Daye - 6:55 p.m.

Skepta - 7:55 p.m.

T.I. - 9:10 p.m.

Saturday Line-Up:

Maria Isabel - 3:05 p.m.

Paris Texas - 4 p.m.

Role Model - 5 p.m.

Jeremy Zucker - 6:05 p.m.

Mariah The Scientist - 7:15 p.m.

Bad Brains: A Tribute by Black Dots - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday Line-Up:

TOB - 1:30 p.m.

DJ Domo - 2:25 p.m.

Skillibeng - 3:25 p.m.

Raveena - 4:20 p.m.

Ashe - 5:25 p.m.

Davido - 6:35 p.m.

Ashanti + Ja Rule - 8 p.m.

The third stage, Sun Stage, will feature Pharell & Phriends, Usher, Tyler The Creator and many more with the kick off performance being at 2:10 p.m. on Friday by Ericdoa. The stage is across from the Earth Stage near the corner of 3rd Street and Independence Avenue SW, nearby the Humphrey Building.

Friday Line-Up:

Ericdoa - 2:10 p.m.

Lakeyah - 2:50 p.m.

Montell Fish - 3:30 p.m.

Duckwrth - 4:35 p.m.

Quinn XCII - 6:45 p.m.

Moneybagg Yo - 7:55 p.m.

Lil Baby - 9 p.m.

Usher - 10:15 p.m.

Saturday Line-Up:

Jean Dawson - 2:05 p.m.

Baby Tate - 2:45 p.m.

Adekunle Gold - 3:35 p.m.

Backyard Band - 4:30 p.m.

Chloe x Halle - 5:35 p.m.

Snoh Aalegra - 6:50 p.m.

Lil Uzi Vert - 8 p.m.

Pharrell & Phriends - 10 p.m.

Sunday Line-Up:

Yungmanny - 12:40 p.m.

Rei Ami - 1:25 p.m.

Saba - 2:10 p.m.

Bia - 3:05 p.m.

Earthgang - 3:55 p.m.

Denzel Curry - 4:50 p.m.

Teyana Taylor - 6 p.m.

Pusha T - 7 p.m.

21 Savage - 8:20 p.m.

Tyler, The Creator - 9:45 p.m.

The official 2022 SITW set times are here! 🌊



Schedule in app for set time reminders 📲 pic.twitter.com/JKhnqx7szN — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) June 15, 2022

The three-day festival will also feature a community market and a pop-up church service.

The return of "Pop-Up Church Service" will feature performances and appearances by Tamar Braxton, Tamela Mann, Howard Gospel Choir and others. The event is free to all ages from noon to 6 p.m. at West Potomac Park, near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.