WASHINGTON — In the economy, the past few weeks have been bleak. Last week's numbers show 6.6 million more people had filed for unemployment.

Initial projections for Thursday's numbers are not so good with another 5 million people expected to file.

To meet the crisis, unemployment benefits have been extended beyond the usual requirements. But even with that, some people have found they don’t qualify for benefits.

For some recent college graduates, without an extensive work history, they said they're not getting unemployment benefits.

Across D.C.'s restaurants and coffee shops have been forced into difficult positions. Some places do take-out menus, but others, like Dolcezza, closed completely.

In that case, baristas like Camilla Aitbayev filed for unemployment.

"I think that following week I applied," Aitbayev said. "I think it was mid March."

She negotiated the obsolete D.C. unemployment benefits website and then waited a few weeks.

When her monetary determination came in, she was shocked.

How much money would Aitbayev get for unemployment? Nothing.

Aitbayev graduated college in 2019, she wasn’t a full-time earner for most of last year.

"My last quarter is much higher than my first three, so it says, for that reason, my unemployment is denied," Aitbayev said.

To make matters worse, her parents claimed her as a dependent on 2018 taxes. That means she doesn't even receive the stimulus check.

Aitbayev has tried to call and appeal the decision. But the number was given for the appeal keeps dropping her phone call.

No job, no unemployment benefits, and no relief check. She still has rent to pay for, and food to buy. At this point, Aitbayev said she is trying to keep it together.

"It's like, (I feel), nervous, if I just don't freak out, it’ll be OK," Aitbayev said.

WUSA9 reached out to the staff for the D.C. Council's Labor Committee. A spokesperson sent Aitbayev a list of contacts to appeal the unemployment decision.

However, it is still unclear if she can receive benefits. She is just one of the more than 50,000 stories on unemployment in the District.

