WASHINGTON -- Police are searching for information in a fatal shooting where a man was found shot inside his car after stray gunfire in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday.

It was a cold evening on Oct. 24 when Tom Marmet was on his way home from his fellowship with "SOME" So Others Might Eat.

He devoted his time to helping others and dedicated his life to the benefit of those he met. A life that would be cut short by a bullet not meant for him.

RELATED: DC's murder rate on track to be one of the deadliest in a decade

"I'd say he was the glue (of the family). He was so joyful and so positive. He loved life. He just brought so much light into all of our lives."

Cousin, Julia McCombs, and uncle Rob Marmet praised Tom's actions in life. They described him as a listener, someone who was "genuinely curious" about every person he met.

"He would just talk to you and be your best friend."

After college graduation this past May, Tom took his service abroad to Europe and in August, signed on to a year-long fellowship with SOME. This is where he began supporting others with career development and job transition.

"Instead of it just being a monologue of him telling you what he'd done and where he was going, he was very interested in finding out where you were coming from." His uncle chimed in and said, "It was a very usual thing for someone his age."

When asked what Tom was to them, the family responded "Tom is a symbol of so many young people cut down. Cut down in the movie theaters. Cut down in school yards. Cut down in malls. Cut down in streets."

Tom's parents want to join with others who have been thrusted into the same dreadful situation. They want to make sense of the senselessness, so that their loss might help prevent someone else's child from becoming the victim of a bullet that did not have their name on it or should have anyone's name on it.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

© 2018 WUSA