Snow Emergency declared fro DC, public schools virtual-only for District students

WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a snow emergency ahead of severe winter weather that could impact District roadways Thursday due to snow and ice.
Bowser sent out the declaration Wednesday that also said DC Public School will be virtual-only on Thrusday.
DC has also canceled vaccination appointments and closed COVID-19 testing sites ahead of the storm, according to District health officials.
District Snow Team at midnight and District Government will operate in a telework posture for non-essential/non-emergency employees. Essential employees will report for duty as previously scheduled, unless otherwise directed, according to Bowser's release.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for almost the entire DMV. The significant winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday night into Friday morning. Those impacts include snow, sleet and freezing rain, all of which could make travel difficult to nearly impossible at times.
Key Takeaways:
- Snow and some sleet develop before dawn Thursday morning
- The National Weather Service says, "Travel could be nearly impossible" Thursday
- Closings and delays are likely Thursday
- Heavy snow Thursday morning but then mixing with and changing to sleet between 9 a.m. and noon
- Areas northwest of D.C. could stay with snow/sleet all-day
- Areas southeast of D.C. have the best chance of changing to all rain by late Thursday afternoon
- Some spots could also see significant icing with the potential for power outages
RELATED: Timeline: Winter storm Thursday brings heavy snow, ice | 'Travel could be nearly impossible'