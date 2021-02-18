Snow Emergency declared fro DC, public schools virtual-only for District students

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a snow emergency ahead of severe winter weather that could impact the District.

Bowser sent out the declaration Wednesday that also said DC Public School will be virtual-only on Thrusday.

DC has also canceled vaccination appointments and closed COVID-19 testing sites ahead of the storm, according to District health officials.

District Snow Team at midnight and District Government will operate in a telework posture for non-essential/non-emergency employees. Essential employees will report for duty as previously scheduled, unless otherwise directed, according to Bowser's release.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for almost the entire DMV. The significant winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday night into Friday morning. Those impacts include snow, sleet and freezing rain, all of which could make travel difficult to nearly impossible at times.

Key Takeaways: