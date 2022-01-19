DC sees hypothermia alert Wednesday night before Thursday snow

The alert comes ahead of forecasted winter weather Thursday morning that will likely cause snowy and slow commutes.

WASHINGTON — Temperatures that are in the upper-30s but will feel like 30 degrees have activated a hypothermia warning across the District Wednesday night. The warning will start at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19.

The alert comes ahead of forecasted winter weather Thursday morning. A general 1" - 2" is expected to blanket most of the DMV. Rain is set to begin hours after the hypothermia warning sets in, at 9 p.m.

The transition to snow will occur starting at 4 a.m. for northwest suburbs such as Cumberland and Oakland. In the immediate D.C. metro area, the WUSA weather team predicts the rain will transition between 6 and 7 a.m.

Snow is predicted to end between 10 a.m. and noon.

The District has seen multiple hypothermia warnings issued so far this season.

Although the National Weather Service (NWS) reports that temperatures will be 36 degrees, they will feel like 30 degrees due to the wind chill. The temperatures will significantly increase the risk for hypothermia and frostbite.

Hypothermia alerts are activated when the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted temperature, including wind chill, is or will be 32°F or below; or, when the temperature is forecasted to be 40°F or below and the forecasted chance of precipitation is 50% or more.

“For someone who’s been outside for a prolonged period of time hypothermia can set in really really fast,” Melvyn Smith, the DHS homeless services outreach coordinator, said. "It usually starts in their fingers or their lower extremities and if you’re not properly dressed or covered up the exposure can be very deadly.”

Tips for staying safe during a Hypothermia warning include staying inside if you can and limiting exposed skin when you do go outside. Checking on the most vulnerable community members, and knowing the signs of hypothermia is also recommended during extreme temperature changes.

"Stay vigilant and help neighbors experiencing homelessness in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093," the city has said previously via a press release.

On-demand transportation to a local shelter is available 24-7 during hypothermia season, which runs Nov. 1- April 15.