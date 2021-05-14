3 Smithsonian museums reopen on Friday

The American Art Museum, National Portrait Gallery, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) opened their doors after shutting down.

WASHINGTON — The next wave of Smithsonian museums reopened on Friday as a part of the institution’s phased reopening plan.

The American Art Museum, National Portrait Gallery, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) opened their doors after shutting down during the pandemic.

All of the locations reopened with added health and safety measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone 2 years old and up will need to wear masks during their visits, social distancing guidelines are in place, and visitors need to get a free timed-entry pass.

The timed passes allow museum and gallery staff to control and monitor how many people are inside at one time.

Leadership at the Museum of African American History and Culture said this reopening is timely and needed as people continue processing everything that has happened over this past year and a half.

“You can understand the pandemic. We’ve been through them before. You can understand what social justice movements have occurred in the past and how this moment looks like something from the past, is informed by history – that’s what history does. It helps us understand the now,” Beverly Morgan-Welch, Associate Director for External Affairs at the NMAAHC, said.”

The NMAAHC is open between 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery are open between 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

All three of the locations are open Wednesdays through Sundays and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Next Friday, the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of the American Indian, and the National Zoo are reopening.