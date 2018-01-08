WASHINGTON -- She was once considered the most genetically valuable White Naped Crane in the world.

That’s because nobody, bird or human, could get close to her.

"She’s a very smart, very tough bird," said Smithsonian Animal Keeper Chris Crowe.

Before she moved to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, it’s believed she killed two birds she was set up with by slashing them with her long beak.

"That’s because they wanted to mate with her, and she wanted nothing to do with them," said Crowe.

The murders are alleged, because no zoo wants to admit to losing any bird of the species, which number just 5,000 in the world.

The White Naped Crane is endangered because its natural habitat, marshlands, are shrinking. One of its largest wild stomping grounds falls within the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

As a chick, Walnut was hand-raised in captivity. She ‘imprinted’ on humans.

After about a year of patient -- and brave -- wooing, Chris Crowe was able to win her trust with offerings of grass to line her bed and her favorite food.

“There are peanuts, grapes and dead baby mice.” Said Crowe.

She eventually accepted his advances. "As time would go by, she would actually solicit me to mate with her," he said.

This allowed Crowe to hold her and artificially inseminate her, normally a two-person job.

"I can do the insemination myself, with no capture no stress, no handling, no risk of injury at all."

14 years later, keeper and crane had helped bring as many chicks and 2 grandchicks into the world.

Cranes pair for life and are monogamous, and Chris Crowe said he’s in it for the long haul.

"She’s very attached to me, she’s very hostile towards everyone else…so I wouldn’t call it love, but I would call it a strong social bond."

Crowe visits her several times a day to spend time with her and "just hang out."

