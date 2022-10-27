Smithsonian picks two prime National Mall sites for its new Latino and women's history museums

On Thursday, the Smithsonian Institution announced long-awaited site recommendations for two museums created by Congress on the National Mall.

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian Institute announced Thursday site recommendations on the National Mall for the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women's History Museum.

This comes on the heels of President Biden's speech during Hispanic Heritage Month calling for the museums to be built on the Mall.

Henry R. Muñoz III, Chair of the National Museum of the American Latino, released a statement in light of the recommendations. Muñoz helped to spearhead the museum's multi-step inception for three decades.

“On behalf of the Board of the National Museum of the American Latino, we commend Secretary Lonnie Bunch and the Smithsonian Board of Regents for a thoughtful, open, inclusive site selection process that we believe has arrived at the best place possible on our National Mall to tell the stories of Latino contributions to American history, heritage, culture, arts and science. This beautiful site will welcome all Americans as we illuminate a more complete American story for all people. Knowing that land on our nation’s mall is so precious, we acknowledge the many years of hard work and study undertaken by so many people, necessary to determine that in accordance with the guiding principles of our National Mall both the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum and The National Museum of the American Latino are now poised to take their rightful place on our most important public land."

Muñoz says now, our community can focus in a united fashion to support the approval of this site by an act of congress, which must happen this year.

“Latinos are such an important part of our country’s history and our future, and we are one of the nation’s fastest-growing populations of citizens," he said.

"Our board thanks the Smithsonian Institution and looks forward to the day when we open doors to this important new American institution alongside the great museums on the land that is the National Mall, where American stories are told. Today, alongside our sister museum which honors and celebrates the rich history and impact of American women, we are one step closer to our dream. “

The Smithsonian Board of Regents has narrowed its focus to two optimal sites based on site-selection evaluative criteria combined with stakeholder input.

The two optimal sites are:

South Monument site: Undeveloped land across the National Mall from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, on Jefferson Drive S.W., under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service

Tidal Basin site: Undeveloped land bordered by Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Maine Avenue S.W. and Independence Avenue S.W., under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service

Legislative action is required before the Smithsonian's Board of Regents can make its final decision on where the new museums will be built.