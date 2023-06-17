Thousands of visitors celebrate Juneteenth at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

It's the museum's first large Juneteenth celebration post pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — From jewelry making, to musical performances, on Saturday locals and visitors alike were able to submerge themselves in an interactive history lesson at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"I would like to be here to see the history of Juneteenth, the African American Museum as well, and I also want to see what’s going on in Washington, D.C.," said Ms. Edwards, who was visiting from Dallas.

"I’ve been trying to come here since it opened and I just never worked out, the timing. Obviously it’s the perfect weekend to do it,” said Stephen Santangelo, visiting from New York.

Since opening in 2016, the museum has always celebrated Juneteenth with a community day. Saturday, more than 5,500 people were expected to venture in and outside the museum’s walls.

Deputy director Michelle Commander says it’s the first big Juneteenth celebration following the COVID pandemic.

"Today it’s so important for us to think about the roots of our country as we talk a lot about liberation and freedom. This is a great place to come and do some of that interrogation of what it means to be free in America,” Commander said.

For Edwards, being here is personal. She says she wants to honor her ancestors and the enslaved people from Galveston, Texas, who didn’t learn about their freedom until two years later.

"We in Texas, we were the last Black Americans that were free from slavery and now that we are, I’m here to enjoy it and to see what’s going on and to know what my ancestors went through,” Edwards said.