WASHINGTON — A large sinkhole has opened up near the White House and has still not been repaired Wednesday morning.

The sinkhole, has caused the area of 17th Street Northwest between C St. and E St. to close in both directions.

Crews are working on how to address the situation, which is proving to be challenging due to the two underground electrical feeders running through the area where the sinkhole formed. Officials said crews are hoping to find a way to work around the feeders without having to de-energize them.

They will then have to assess how deep and wide the erosion is under the road bed. Officials said crews will then have to put retaining walls in place to avoid a cave in as they dig.

