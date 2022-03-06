DC mayor announces $20K signing bonus for new police hires

The bonus will be in addition to $6,000 in rental assistance along with a starting salary for all new hires at $60,199.

WASHINGTON — New DC Police hires could be eligible to earn more than $80,000 thanks to a new bonus announced Friday by Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Robert Contee.

The FY 2023 budget allows the department to hire 347 new officers, Bowser said. Those hired will see a $10,000 upfront bonus and another $10,000 when finishing their training in the police academy.

All new hires will be eligible starting Monday and in order to receive the bonus money, they'll be obligated to enter a 2-year service commitment with the department.

Contee said the new incentive will help set the department apart in a competitive hiring market.

"This provides an opportunity for those passionate about serving the community," he said.

This announcement comes after an earlier incentive in May, which announced that D.C. Police would be helping new hires pay their rent. The point of the program is to create an incentive for new officers to live in the District. The starting salary for all new hires will begin at $60,199.

In addition to new officers, the department specifically plans to focus on hiring more D.C. residents and women. Earlier this year, Mayor Bowser announced MPD’s participation in the nationwide 30 x 30 initiative to hire more women as DC Police officers.

The pledge, which focuses on increasing the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030, ensures police policies and cultures are intentionally supporting the success of qualified women officers throughout their careers, the mayor's office says.

"As of the announcement, MPD was ahead of the national average, with women making up 23% of MPD’s sworn officers," a press release from Bowser's office said. "The Department remains focused on hiring more women to ensure MPD reflects and represents the community."

Since 2016, Bowser has also focused on expanding eligibility for the MPD Cadet Corps Program by increasing the maximum age for participating from 21 to 24. This year, she allowed D.C. residents who attended high school outside of D.C. to join. The program has expanded from 20 cadets in 2015 to 150 currently.

“We know how critical it is to have a fully [staffed] and resourced MPD, and that requires us to hire strong talent and to retain experienced officers," Bowser said. "These hiring bonuses will help MPD recruit and hire more officers to keep our city safe."