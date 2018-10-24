WASHINGTON -- Over the years, more people have signed up for American Sign Language courses in the United States.

The Modern Language Association (MLA) tracks enrollments, in languages other than English, at American universities and colleges.

In February, the organization released a report that showed American Sign Language (ASL) was the third most popular language for college students after Spanish and French during the Fall 2016 semester.

While the number of ASL enrollments slightly dropped between 2013 and 2016, the number of college enrollees have skyrocketed since 1990.

MLA's report showed that there were 107,060 enrollments in ASL courses during the Fall of 2016 compared to the 1,602 enrollments observed during 1990.

The numbers reflect the willingness of businesses to also cater to customers who use ASL.

Starbucks just opened its first sign language store in Northeast DC.

Kay Amos, a coordinator of residence education at Gallaudet University said people simply want to know more ways to communicate with family, friends or even just kids.

"For example, they want to be able to talk about food or milk or going to bed and it's easier when you can communicate earlier with your child using sign language," she said.

Jeanne Contardo started learning American Sign Language with her 9-year-old daughter, Audrey, at a public library in Southeast DC.

She said it's a popular course.

"I expected there to just be a handful of people," she said. "But, every week the class grows."

