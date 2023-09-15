'Stark reminder of increasing violence' | Shots fired at DC Fire & EMS crews responding to a crash

"The dedicated members of the DC Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 36, are committed to safeguarding the lives and well-being of the District's residents. Recent events underscore the daily dangers our firefighters and EMS personnel face while responding to emergencies in our community. Yesterday, while responding to a car accident, our members were unexpectedly caught in the line of fire while providing care. We are relieved that no one was physically harmed in this incident, but it is a stark reminder of the increasing violence our first responders encounter on the front lines. Furthermore, it's essential to acknowledge the mental toll these challenges take on our members as they witness and respond to traumatic incidents regularly. Local 36 is dedicated to promoting the mental health and well-being of our firefighters and EMS personnel, ensuring they receive the support and resources needed to cope with the stresses of their profession."