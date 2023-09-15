'Stark reminder of increasing violence' | Shots fired at DC Fire & EMS crews responding to a crash

WASHINGTON — Nine D.C. Fire and EMS crews were responding to a crash on South Capitol and Elmira Street in SW D.C., Thursday evening when they were met with gun fire.
Audio of the 911 calls obtained by WUSA9 captured the moment the first responders realized shots were being fired around them as they dealt with the car crash scene.
"Engine 33 to communications..1033… multiple shots fired at us, need MPD," the call to 911 says.
D.C. Fire says it’s unknown whether the shots were directed at any of the first responders. No injuries were reported.
The DC Firefighters Association, Local 36, says the recent events underscore the daily dangers crews face while responding to emergencies.
The union sent a statement to WUSA9, which said, in part:
"The dedicated members of the DC Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 36, are committed to safeguarding the lives and well-being of the District's residents. Recent events underscore the daily dangers our firefighters and EMS personnel face while responding to emergencies in our community. Yesterday, while responding to a car accident, our members were unexpectedly caught in the line of fire while providing care. We are relieved that no one was physically harmed in this incident, but it is a stark reminder of the increasing violence our first responders encounter on the front lines. Furthermore, it's essential to acknowledge the mental toll these challenges take on our members as they witness and respond to traumatic incidents regularly. Local 36 is dedicated to promoting the mental health and well-being of our firefighters and EMS personnel, ensuring they receive the support and resources needed to cope with the stresses of their profession."
Due to the traumatic incident, D.C. fire has a peer support group available for its crews and MPD is currently investigating the incident.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.