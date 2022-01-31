1 shot in heart of Georgetown

A man was found shot, unconscious and not breathing in the middle of many shops and popular eateries near dinnertime Monday.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man Monday evening on 33rd Street and M Street in the area of Georgetown in Northwest D.C.

The individual was found unconscious and not breathing, according to police, who were called to the scene for both a shooting and a stabbing.

The Metropolitan Police Department's homicide unit was called to the scene and Chief Robert Contee arrived shortly after to confirm all presently-known details. He said currently the shooting is suspected to be targeted and a result of a possible argument between those involved. The suspect may also be injured.

The shooting scene is surrounded by shops and popular restaurants. Police are still searching for the shooter.

Due to the police investigation, the following locations are shut down until further notice:

3200 through 3400 block of M St, NW between Wisconsin Avenue and Key Bridge

1200 Block of Potomac Street, NW between Prospect Street and M Street, NW

According to WUSA9's John Henry, DC Police have also taped off another location in Georgetown a few blocks away from where the shooting occurred. Neighbors told Henry they saw blood on the stairs of a property just west of Wisconsin, on N Street.

DC Police have taped off another location in Georgetown a few blocks away from where tonight’s shooting occurred. Neighbors say they saw blood on the stairs of this property just west of Wisconsin, on N St. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/eWkB8yuNrS — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) February 1, 2022

#Breaking MPD is responding to a confirmed shooting at 33rd and M st NW Adult male shot he is not conscoius not breathing...homicide called, Chief Contee en route to the scene. @wusa9 — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) January 31, 2022

In October 2021, there was a shooting and attempted robbery that also took place on M Street in the neighborhood. According to D.C. police, an off-duty officer saw two men trying to rob a group of three people at gunpoint. Ultimately, a suspect shot a victim and the officer shot one suspect, although no deaths were reported.