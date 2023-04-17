Secret Service investigation underway after shot fired outside of the Naval Observatory

The investigation led to roads around the intersection to temporarily close and caused rush hour traffic to be backed up on Massachusetts Avenue Northwest.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The sound of a gunshot heard outside of the United States Naval Observatory, where the vice president lives, early Monday, has left the Secret Service investigating.

Officers with the Secret Service Uniformed Division responded to the Naval Observatory, located at 34th and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, around 1:30 a.m. after a report of a single gunshot in the area. Officials say no one was hurt in the incident, nor is there any indication that the shooting was directed towards any protectees or the building itself.

The investigation led to roads around the intersection temporarily closing and caused rush hour traffic to be backed up on Massachusetts Avenue Northwest.

JUST IN ‼️ @SecretService has Crime Scene Investigators at the entrance to the U.S. Naval Observatory, home to @VP Kamala Harris. Unclear what type of incident led to the response, but rush hour traffic backing way up on Mass Ave at 9am on a Monday. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LbShwo6SWA — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) April 17, 2023

The vice president was not home, nor in Washington, D.C., when the shot was fired. According to her public schedule for Monday, she is in Los Angeles filming an episode of the Jennifer Hudson show and speaking at the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator.

Over the weekend, Harris spoke at a march for reproductive rights at the LA City Hall. At the rally, Vice President Harris urged Americans to take action during "a critical point in our nation's history" as thousands of protesters gathered and demonstrated across the country against new limits to abortion rights making their way through the courts.

Yesterday, I spoke at a rally with leaders on the front lines of the movement for reproductive freedom and liberty.



This is a moment that requires each of us to stand up and fight for the rights of all people. Because when we fight, we win. pic.twitter.com/uKSntCs5qy — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 16, 2023