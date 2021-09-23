Police: Multiple injuries following shots fired by U.S. Marshal and related car crash

Parts of Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. are shut down due to the police investigation.

WASHINGTON — Several people were injured following a shooting by a U.S. Marshal and car crash in Southeast, D.C. Thursday afternoon, police and rescue officials say.

The shooting incident happened in the 1200 block of Good Hope Road, police said. According to DC Police, a U.S. Marshal fired his gun at a person, and the individual was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but DC Police would not say whether the individual was shot, or sustained other injuries.

Several others were injured in a car crash in the same spot, DC Fire & EMS, who responded to the scene at 11:45 a.m. for reports of a crash, said. At this time, it is unclear how the shooting is connected to the collision, but police say they are related.

Police are investigating the nature of the incidents. WUSA9's Megan Rivers says U.S. Marshals, MPD and DC Fire & EMS officials are all on scene. Rivers spoke to an unidentified witness who says he stopped when he saw the crash. The witness said he saw a bloody man get out of one of the cars, but did not know why the man was bloody.

At this time, parts of Good Hope Road are shut down due to the police investigation. Drivers in the area are asked to keep a lookout for police directions when bypassing the scene.

#BREAKING: Sadly, just as this wrapped, a shooting scene and a car crash happened along Good Hope RD. SE. not sure if the two are connected or not. The 1200 Block is blocked off. pic.twitter.com/ISJEadWfvR — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) September 23, 2021

More from the scene. US Marshall’s are here, MPD, fire and EMS @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Pj4RHEWbEh — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) September 23, 2021

This scene is quite large. Multiple streets blocked off. Avoid this area because there’s no way to get through @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/F0FvP5AGst — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) September 23, 2021

This shooting comes on the heels of a string of violent crimes that hit Southeast on Tuesday. A 41-year-old Special Police Officer, Angela Washington, was shot and killed while guarding an apartment complex on 10th Place Southeast.

Five people were also injured in a shooting at Alabama Plaza, including a 13-year-old. Police released a video of a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday evening.