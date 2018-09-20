WASHINGTON -- "She was the best one of us," friends said about Wendy Karina Martinez, a 35-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed while she was jogging near her home in Logan Circle Tuesday night.

Martinez was jogging just before 8 p.m. only blocks away from her home at the corner of P Street and 11th Street in Northwest D.C. when 23-year-old Anthony Crawford of Northwest D.C. fatally stabbed her.

During a press conference on Thursday, some of Martinez's friends gathered together and shared how much the recently engaged woman, who had been living in D.C. for 8 years, loved living in the city.

"Wendy lived two blocks from here. She felt safe," her friend of six years, Kristina Moore uttered. "This was her home and she loved it."

She "was not only beautiful and not only brilliant and a hard worker, and just determined to live out the American dream. She was joyful, and funny, and always there," Moore elaborated.

The 35-year-old woman, who was an avid runner and known to run several miles across the city had just gotten engaged last week. Her family said that she was excited to be planning her upcoming wedding to her fiance Daniel Hincapie. She had just talked to her fiance about an hour before the stabbing.

"This is an outraged community, she should be going to work right now," Mayor Bowser expressed.

The "devout Christian" had been working for FiscalNote, Inc. as the technology company's chief of staff. In a tweet, the company stated that "Wendy was an invaluable member of the team and a vibrant member of the community."

The entire FiscalNote family is shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Wendy Martinez, our Chief of Staff, was killed last night. Wendy was an invaluable member of our team and a vibrant member of the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Wendy’s family and friends. — FiscalNote (@FiscalNote) September 19, 2018

"There is a hole in our hearts that will never be replaced," Moore added.

Family, friends and other community members will gather together at 7 p.m. Thursday at Logan Circle to remember Martinez.

