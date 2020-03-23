WASHINGTON — D.C Police closed several streets in Southeast, D.C. on Monday morning due to an investigation.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Alabama Avenue around 7:30 a.m. regarding a call for a “person with a weapon," police said.

The incident was declared a barricade situation, authorities said

Police said there were no reports of shots fired, although some witnesses told WUSA9 they heard gunshots in the area.

The barricade ended just before 9 a.m. and police were able to arrest the suspect involved. The scene has been cleared.

The following streets were closed:

4200 Block of Alabama Ave, SE

3900 Block of Alabama Ave, SE.

Southern Ave, SE and Massachusetts Ave, SE

Alabama Ave, SE and Burns Street, SE

It is unknown if the suspect was armed or unarmed.

Barricade situation on Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C.

