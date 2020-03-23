WASHINGTON — D.C Police closed several streets in Southeast, D.C. on Monday morning due to an investigation.
Police were called to the 4300 block of Alabama Avenue around 7:30 a.m. regarding a call for a “person with a weapon," police said.
The incident was declared a barricade situation, authorities said
Police said there were no reports of shots fired, although some witnesses told WUSA9 they heard gunshots in the area.
The barricade ended just before 9 a.m. and police were able to arrest the suspect involved. The scene has been cleared.
The following streets were closed:
- 4200 Block of Alabama Ave, SE
- 3900 Block of Alabama Ave, SE.
- Southern Ave, SE and Massachusetts Ave, SE
- Alabama Ave, SE and Burns Street, SE
It is unknown if the suspect was armed or unarmed.
